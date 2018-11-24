‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge Craig Revel Horwood has asserted he thinks Aston Merrygold was “robbed” during last year’s series.
Craig was giving his verdict on this year’s Christmas special contestants during an interview on ‘It Takes Two’, when he said he thinks that competitor Aston was sent home too early during the 2017 series.
When asked who he was most excited to see in the Christmas special, Craig first said Ann Widdecombe (*eye roll*), before naming Aston as his one to watch.
“I thought he was rather robbed you know on the show,” Craig told Zoë Ball. “He just got a dance on that show that didn’t really suit him, and he was up against a Ballroom dance.”
Craig added: “He is a fantastic dancer and I want to see him dance more!”
Aston, as you may recall, had been a frontrunner throughout his time on ‘Strictly’, but was eventually sent home by Head Judge Shirley Ballas after landing in the bottom two for the first time, alongside fellow contestant Mollie King.
However, while Craig has said that he thought Aston was “robbed”, he actually voted to save Mollie at the time, while Bruno Tonioli and Darcey Bussell both opted to keep the former JLS singer in the competition.
Aston is one of six contestants vying for the Silver Star trophy in this year’s ‘Strictly’ Christmas special, which will also feature Ann Widdecombe, former winner Caroline Flack, Anita Rani, Michael Vaughan and Jake Wood.
Before we get to this year’s ‘Strictly’ Christmas special, though, we have to crown a winner for this year’s regular series, with seven couples currently remaining in the competition.
The show continues on Saturday night at 6.50pm on BBC One.