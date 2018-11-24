‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge Craig Revel Horwood has asserted he thinks Aston Merrygold was “robbed” during last year’s series. Craig was giving his verdict on this year’s Christmas special contestants during an interview on ‘It Takes Two’, when he said he thinks that competitor Aston was sent home too early during the 2017 series.

BBC Aston and partner Janette Manrara after finding out they were going home

When asked who he was most excited to see in the Christmas special, Craig first said Ann Widdecombe (*eye roll*), before naming Aston as his one to watch. “I thought he was rather robbed you know on the show,” Craig told Zoë Ball. “He just got a dance on that show that didn’t really suit him, and he was up against a Ballroom dance.”

Matt Crossick - PA Images via Getty Images Aston at last year's 'Strictly' red carpet launch

Craig added: “He is a fantastic dancer and I want to see him dance more!” Aston, as you may recall, had been a frontrunner throughout his time on ‘Strictly’, but was eventually sent home by Head Judge Shirley Ballas after landing in the bottom two for the first time, alongside fellow contestant Mollie King. However, while Craig has said that he thought Aston was “robbed”, he actually voted to save Mollie at the time, while Bruno Tonioli and Darcey Bussell both opted to keep the former JLS singer in the competition.

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Craig Revel Horwood