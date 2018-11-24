‘Strictly Come Dancing’ contestant Faye Tozer has admitted she’s struggling with being away from home while filming this year’s series.
The Steps singer relocated to the North East after marrying husband Michael Smith in 2009, with ‘Strictly’ partner Giovanni Pernice travelling up to rehearse with her during the week.
However, live show recordings and interviews on the likes of ‘It Takes Two’ and ‘This Morning’ mean Faye frequently has to be in London, an aspect of her ‘Strictly’ experience she says she’s finding particularly difficult.
“It’s always tricky being away from home,” Faye told The Sun. “You just have to keep your head above water.
“We’ve just got to keep really tight as a family unit and make sure we communicate — I think that’s the only way. But it is tough being away from home because we miss each other.”
Faye also dispelled rumours that her relationship with Giovanni had become anything other than professional, after paparazzi photos emerged with the two of them at dinner, with his hand on her face.
She insisted: “I can feed myself thank you very much. But I had a bit of salad on my face so he took it off and that was it.”
During this week’s live show, Faye will be hoping she can follow in Ashley Roberts’ footsteps and back a perfect score, as she and Giovanni perform a Waltz to Dee C Lee’s ‘See The Day’.
Find out how they get on in Saturday night’s ‘Strictly’ live show, airing at 6.50pm on BBC One.