‘Strictly Come Dancing’ contestant Faye Tozer has admitted she’s struggling with being away from home while filming this year’s series.

The Steps singer relocated to the North East after marrying husband Michael Smith in 2009, with ‘Strictly’ partner Giovanni Pernice travelling up to rehearse with her during the week.

However, live show recordings and interviews on the likes of ‘It Takes Two’ and ‘This Morning’ mean Faye frequently has to be in London, an aspect of her ‘Strictly’ experience she says she’s finding particularly difficult.