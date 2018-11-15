‘Strictly Come Dancing’ pro AJ Pritchard has claimed he’s not ruling out a romance with his partner Lauren Steadman in the future. So far this year, AJ and Lauren have had an easy time in the competition, avoiding the bottom two and winning praise from the judges for routines like their Halloween Paso Doble and their Couple’s Choice Contemporary routine, the first time such a dance has ever been performed on ‘Strictly’.

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard at the Pride Of Britain awards

Speaking about their pair’s relationship behind the scenes, AJ told The Mirror: “I am very protective of Lauren because we have worked so close together. “There are different things that she will talk about in training that she would never talk about on camera.” He continued: “It’s for that reason that we have grown so close together and we will be friends for life and who knows in the future..? You never know what is going to happen.” This week, the Paralympic athlete will be tackling the Argentine Tango, when ‘Strictly’ takes its annual trip up north for a special episode filmed live from Blackpool Tower.

BBC Lauren and AJ in their official 'Strictly' photo