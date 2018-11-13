Danny and Amy in the early days of their 'Strictly' journey

Presenter Zoe Ball told viewers: “Sadly I’m afraid Danny has decided not to join us tonight but I’m delighted to have the gorgeous Amy here tonight.” Insisting there were no hard feelings between herself and Danny, Amy said: “I’m so proud of Danny. Watching his journey - he is such a talented performer and I know and believe he belongs on the stage.” She even had a tearful moment as she watched a highlights reel of the pair’s time in the competition.

BBC Amy Dowden on 'It Takes Two'

HuffPost UK has reached out to the BBC for further information about Danny’s ‘It Takes Two’ no-show. Since his elimination, Danny and Amy have been extremely positive about one another on social media, with the actor telling his professional partner he wished he’d “expressed his gratitude” towards her more often while they were still on the show.

I should of have expressed my gratitude more often. You truly inspired me. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for the knowledge I have taken away with me, curtesy of your good self. 🙏🏾💃🏻🕺🏾 https://t.co/fy5HID9Dw4 — Danny John-Jules🇩🇲 (@DannyJohnJules) November 12, 2018