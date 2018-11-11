‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star Ashley Roberts topped the leaderboard once again on Saturday night, with a beautiful routine performed in her late father’s memory.
Back in April, Ashley revealed that her father had taken his own life, with the former Pussycat Dolls singer paying tribute with her Contemporary routine in the most recent ‘Strictly’ live show.
Explaining the theme of the routine was “loss”, she explained: “I lost my dad earlier this year. My dad and I connected over music and performing.
“So to have this show come in at this time - I just feel that it is a gift in so many ways... I know that he is with me, and that means a lot.”
The performance went down a storm with the judges, who gave Ashley and her professional partner Pasha Kovalev 39 points of a possible 40, for the third week running.
Elsewhere, for the second week in a row, actor Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden found themselves as the bottom of the leaderboard, and were the only couple to score below 30.
Their Samba to Sigala’s ‘Feels Like Home’ bagged them 27 points, an improvement from last week’s Quickstep score, but still the lowest ranking dance of the night.
It’s been a difficult week for Danny and Amy away from the competition, with a small falling out on Wednesday being followed by reports in the media that he was on his “final warning” after repeatedly “bullying” the ballroom star.
While an insider told HuffPost UK that no such warning had been given, the pair also spoke out on ‘It Takes Two’, insisting the matter had been blown out of proportion and that Danny was no bully.
Find out which two couples will be competing in this week’s dance-off in the Sunday night results show, airing at 7.50pm on BBC One.
Useful websites and helplines:
- Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393
- Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill.)
- The Mix is a free support service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email: help@themix.org.uk
- Rethink Mental Illness offers practical help through its advice line which can be reached on 0300 5000 927 (open Monday to Friday 10am-4pm). More info can be found on www.rethink.org.
