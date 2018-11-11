‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star Ashley Roberts topped the leaderboard once again on Saturday night, with a beautiful routine performed in her late father’s memory.

Back in April, Ashley revealed that her father had taken his own life, with the former Pussycat Dolls singer paying tribute with her Contemporary routine in the most recent ‘Strictly’ live show.

Explaining the theme of the routine was “loss”, she explained: “I lost my dad earlier this year. My dad and I connected over music and performing.

“So to have this show come in at this time - I just feel that it is a gift in so many ways... I know that he is with me, and that means a lot.”

The performance went down a storm with the judges, who gave Ashley and her professional partner Pasha Kovalev 39 points of a possible 40, for the third week running.