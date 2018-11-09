‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional Danny John-Jules has spoken out after being accused of leaving professional partner Amy Dowden “in tears” after a blazing row.

On Friday, tabloid reports claimed that Danny was on his “final warning” from producers for “bullying” his professional partner, by “shouting and swearing” at her during their rehearsals.

While a source told HuffPost UK that no such warning was given, and denied that Danny is a “bully”, the actor has now posted his own statement on Twitter, implying the journalists responsible for such stories were racist.