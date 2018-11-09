‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional Danny John-Jules has spoken out after being accused of leaving professional partner Amy Dowden “in tears” after a blazing row.
On Friday, tabloid reports claimed that Danny was on his “final warning” from producers for “bullying” his professional partner, by “shouting and swearing” at her during their rehearsals.
While a source told HuffPost UK that no such warning was given, and denied that Danny is a “bully”, the actor has now posted his own statement on Twitter, implying the journalists responsible for such stories were racist.
He wrote: “My conscience has never been clearer.
“I take great pride being hunted down by Khaki Wearing, Doberman holding,Tobacco chewing, Cross eyed, Cousin producing, Banjo playing, Chair rocking, Night riding, Sheet wearing, Pointy hatted, illiterate, hacks who’s truth is driven by hate.”
Amy Dowden has not commented on the matter on social media.
It had been smooth sailing for Danny and Amy in this year’s ‘Strictly’, until last week’s live show, when their Quickstep put them at the bottom of the judges’ leaderboard.
Fortunately for them, they avoided landing in the bottom two, with Dr Ranj Singh being sent home after a dance-off against Charles Venn.
This week, the pair will be hoping to put themselves back at the top with their Samba routine, set to ‘Feels Like Home’ by Sigala.
Find out how they get on in Saturday night’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ live show, kicking off at 7pm on BBC One.