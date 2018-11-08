‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional Giovanni Pernice has spoken out over rumours that he and former Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts have been cosying up behind the scenes.
Last week, The Sun reported that Giovanni and Ashley - who are not partnered together on the show - had been on “a string of secret dates”, and had even shared a kiss.
However, when Giovanni and his celebrity partner Faye Tozer paid a visit to ‘This Morning’ on Thursday, he was quick to shoot down rumours that he and Ashley were an item.
Initially playing coy when Phillip Schofield brought up the alleged romance, Giovanni later insisted: “According to the press I change girlfriend every single day.”
When Phillip questioned whether he had “settled on Ashley”, Giovanni replied: “No, we are really good friends. She’s a lovely person, but I’m single. I’m in Newcastle every single day [for training with Faye], so there’s no chance for me.”
He added: “I’m single… sorry to disappoint you.”
In the past, Giovanni has dated his former ‘Strictly’ partner Georgia May Foote, later getting together with reality star Jessica Wright when the two went their separate ways.
So far in the competition, Giovanni and Faye have sailed through the competition, avoiding the bottom two completely and even topping the leaderboard on more than one occasion.
This week, they’ll be performing a Jive set to ‘Reet Petite’ by Jackie Wilson, and could well become the first couple of the series to bag a perfect score from the judges.
‘Strictly Come Dancing’ continues on Saturday night at 7pm on BBC One. ‘This Morning’ airs every weekday at 10.30am on ITV.