‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional Giovanni Pernice has spoken out over rumours that he and former Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts have been cosying up behind the scenes.

Last week, The Sun reported that Giovanni and Ashley - who are not partnered together on the show - had been on “a string of secret dates”, and had even shared a kiss.

However, when Giovanni and his celebrity partner Faye Tozer paid a visit to ‘This Morning’ on Thursday, he was quick to shoot down rumours that he and Ashley were an item.