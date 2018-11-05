‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional Katya Jones has spoken of her desire to start a family with husband and fellow dancer Neil “in the near future”.

The pair have been married for five years, having been together for five years prior to their wedding, and both joined ‘Strictly’ in 2016, though Neil is yet to actually compete with a celebrity partner.

Katya - who was eliminated from the show last weekend, alongside partner Seann Walsh - has now said her hope would be for Neil to stay at ‘Strictly’ as a pro while she goes on maternity leave, and for her to return in a later series.