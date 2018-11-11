‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star Danny John-Jules has claimed there is a “vendetta” against him, after a string of negative stories about him in the press.
Earlier this week, after an “intense” row between him and ‘Strictly’ partner Amy Dowden, reports claimed that he was on his last warning from show bosses after “bullying” her.
While an insider told HuffPost UK that no such warning had been given, the pair later appeared on ‘Strictly’ spin-off ‘It Takes Two’ to set the record straight, insisting Danny was not a “bully”.
When asked about the subject by The Mirror, Danny insisted: “My conscious is clear over all of it. It seems to be turning into a vendetta.
“For some reason, some people don’t want me to be successful on Strictly. It’s more than just a Strictly story. This is personal.”
Danny previously implied in a Twitter post that the negative stories being written about him were rooted in racism, writing: “I take great pride being hunted down by Khaki Wearing, Doberman holding,Tobacco chewing, Cross eyed, Cousin producing, Banjo playing, Chair rocking, Night riding, Sheet wearing, Pointy hatted, illiterate, hacks [whose] truth is driven by hate.”
In the most recent ‘Strictly’ live show, Danny and Amy wound up at the bottom of the leaderboard for the second week in a row, after failing to impress the judges with their Samba routine.
Find out if they can avoid the dance-off for another week in Sunday night’s ‘Strictly’ results show, airing at 7.50pm on BBC One.