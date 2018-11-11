‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star Danny John-Jules has claimed there is a “vendetta” against him, after a string of negative stories about him in the press.

Earlier this week, after an “intense” row between him and ‘Strictly’ partner Amy Dowden, reports claimed that he was on his last warning from show bosses after “bullying” her.

While an insider told HuffPost UK that no such warning had been given, the pair later appeared on ‘Strictly’ spin-off ‘It Takes Two’ to set the record straight, insisting Danny was not a “bully”.