Reigning ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ champion Joe McFadden has admitted his acting career hasn’t quite taken off in the way he expected it to after winning the show. Best known for his role in ‘Holby City’, Joe triumphed in last year’s ‘Strictly’ final, with the help of his professional partner Katya Jones. However, having bowed out of the BBC medical drama in 2017, Joe has revealed that he hasn’t exactly been flooded with offers like he might have hoped.

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Joe McFadden

He told the BBC: “Admittedly, Strictly didn’t have the massive impact on my career that I thought it might. “Maybe it’s one of those slow-burners. And in five years’ time, I’ll see it’s made a difference. But then, dancing on an entertainment show is so far removed from acting, why should it have had a massive effect?” Joe did note that there have been a few offers of acting work in the last year, though he claimed they “have not been right” for him. During the interview, Joe also successfully dodged a question about the story that has dogged this year’s series of ‘Strictly’, namely his former right-hand woman Katya’s kiss with her most recent celebrity dance partner, Seann Walsh.

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Katya and Joe at an event in March