BBC Faye and Giovanni's routine earned them a perfect 40

The Steps singer stunned as ‘Strictly’ paid homage to musicals old and new on Saturday night. Faye and her partner Giovanni Pernice scored their first perfect 40 for their routine set to ’Lonely Goatherd’ from the ‘Sound Of Music’, which saw her transform into a puppet. The judges were wowed, with Bruno Tonioli calling it a “musical masterpiece”, while Darcey Bussell added: “It was stunning, to perfection.” Ashley Roberts had to settle for second place on the leaderboard as she bounced back after landing in the dance-off last week.

She and partner Pasha Kovalev scored 38 for their Quickstep to ‘Don’t Rain On My Parade’ from ‘Funny Girl’. Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton also netted the same score for their American Smooth to ‘I Dreamed A Dream’ from ‘Les Miserables’.

Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard and Charles Venn and Karen Clifton were at the bottom of the leaderboard after the evening’s performances, but both couples still scored an impressive 35 out of 40. However, with only five places in next week’s semi-final, the six remaining couples will be praying to make it through tonight’s results show, which airs at 7.15pm on BBC One.