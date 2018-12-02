ENTERTAINMENT
02/12/2018 08:57 GMT | Updated 22 minutes ago

'Strictly Come Dancing': Faye Tozer's Charleston Lands Her A Place In The Show's Hall Of Fame (And A Perfect 40)

Just, wow.

There are some ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ routines that go down in the Hall of Fame. 

Think Danny Mac’s Samba, Caroline Flack’s Charleston and Ed Balls’ Salsa (aka the ‘Gangnam Style’).

Well, we can now add Faye Tozer’s Charleston to that list.

BBC
Faye and Giovanni's routine earned them a perfect 40

The Steps singer stunned as ‘Strictly’ paid homage to musicals old and new on Saturday night.

Faye and her partner Giovanni Pernice scored their first perfect 40 for their routine set to ’Lonely Goatherd’ from the ‘Sound Of Music’, which saw her transform into a puppet.

The judges were wowed, with Bruno Tonioli calling it a “musical masterpiece”, while Darcey Bussell added: “It was stunning, to perfection.”

Ashley Roberts had to settle for second place on the leaderboard as she bounced back after landing in the dance-off last week.

She and partner Pasha Kovalev scored 38 for their Quickstep to ‘Don’t Rain On My Parade’ from ‘Funny Girl’.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton also netted the same score for their American Smooth to ‘I Dreamed A Dream’ from ‘Les Miserables’.

Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard and Charles Venn and Karen Clifton were at the bottom of the leaderboard after the evening’s performances, but both couples still scored an impressive 35 out of 40.

However, with only five places in next week’s semi-final, the six remaining couples will be praying to make it through tonight’s results show, which airs at 7.15pm on BBC One.

READ MORE...

  • BBC
  • Jay McGuiness's Jive
    This was the moment the former Wanted singer cemented himself as the favourite to win the 2015 series, and it was only week three (!)
  • Jake Wood's Salsa
    YouTube
    EastEnders' used car salesman Max Branning turned into an overnight sex symbol with this Samba to 'Mambo No. 5' in 2014. It was just a pity his partner lifted the choreography from her stint on 'So You Think You Can Dance?'
  • Alesha Dixon's Cha-Cha-Cha
    YoUTube
    When Alesha Dixon performed his show-stopping routine on series five, we were convinced she was about to become the next Beyoncé. Instead, she later became the next Arlene Phillips, replacing the veteran on the panel.
  • Sophie Ellis Bextor's Charleston
    YouTube
    The Charleston was a fairly new dance to 'Strictly' when S.E.B took it on in 2013. And despite it only being week two of the competition, she and partner Brendan Cole bagged a whopping 36 points for the routine.
  • Danny Mac's Samba
    Danny and Oti's 2016 routine still makes us come over a bit funny. Let's put it this way - if it was any hotter, it would have been on literal fire. 
  • Abbey Clancy's Waltz
    YouTube
    2013 champ Abbey wowed the judges with this beautiful waltz in week one of the competition, and brought it back for the final, where they scored a perfect 40 and lifted the glitterball trophy.
  • Jill Halfpenny's Jive
    YouTube
    If you can remember as far back as series two in 2004 (!), you'll no doubt remember this knockout performance from Jill and partner Darren Bennett.
  • Lisa Riley's Samba
    YouTube
    We don't think anyone has ever had as much fun as Lisa and Robin Windsor did performing their Samba on the show in 2012.
  • Caroline Flack's Charleston
    YouTube
    Cazza's Turkish interpretation of the Charleston cemented her as the favourite to win in 2014. She also performed the dance again in the final, which eventually saw her crowned winner.
  • Kara Tointon's Argentine Tango
    Given the sexual tension in this performance, it's no wonder Kara and Artem Chigvintsev announced they were an item shortly afterwards.
  • Louis Smith's Showdance
    Not only did Louis Smith capture a lot of attention with his toplessness, but his dancing was pretty good in this too.
  • Matt Di Angelo's Salsa
    Matt went from Dean Wicks to snake hips with his performance of the Salsa in series five in 2007.
MORE: uktv Strictly Come Dancing Giovanni Pernice faye tozer

Conversations