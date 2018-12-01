Strictly Come Dancing's Neil Jones Yelps In Pain As He's Headbutted By Wife Katya

This is the moment ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional Neil Jones was left clutching his face in pain after being head-butted by wife Katya Jones in training.
The dancer posted the dramatic footage on Twitter, which showed how Neil was hit on the nose after mistiming a manoeuvre.
The couple were rehearsing together as part of a group routine at the show’s studios in Elstree.
While on the dancefloor, Katya threw herself back for Neil to catch her, but he was in slightly the wrong position and ended up getting head-butted on the nose.
He immediately yelped in pain, running off across the dancefloor whilst grabbing his face.
Sharing the moment with on Twitter, he assured his followers his nose wasn’t broken.
He wrote: “That Friday feeling... don’t worry I’m ok it’s part of a dancers life and it’s not broken. @Mrs_katjones put ice on it straight away.”
Neil is one of the pros without a partner on this series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, as has been the case since he joined the show with Katya in 2016.
He will, however, pair up with returning contestant Anita Rani on this year’s Christmas special.
Neil and Katya were at the centre of a media storm earlier in the series, when it was revealed Katya had kissed her celebrity partner Seann Walsh on a night out.
While Seann’s relationship with actor Rebecca Humphries ended as a result, Neil stood by Katya, with the pair insisting their marriage was fine.
‘Strictly Come Dancing’ continues with Musicals Week on Saturday at 7.05pm on BBC One.