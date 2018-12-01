Strictly Come Dancing's Neil Jones Yelps In Pain As He's Headbutted By Wife Katya

The dancer posted the dramatic footage on Twitter, which showed how Neil was hit on the nose after mistiming a manoeuvre.

This is the moment ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional Neil Jones was left clutching his face in pain after being head-butted by wife Katya Jones in training.

That Friday feeling... don’t worry I’m ok it’s part of a dancers life and it’s not broken. @Mrs_katjones put ice on it straight away. 🤪🙈😂 #Strictly pic.twitter.com/3O2mJnS1x5

The couple were rehearsing together as part of a group routine at the show’s studios in Elstree.

While on the dancefloor, Katya threw herself back for Neil to catch her, but he was in slightly the wrong position and ended up getting head-butted on the nose.

He immediately yelped in pain, running off across the dancefloor whilst grabbing his face.

Sharing the moment with on Twitter, he assured his followers his nose wasn’t broken.

He wrote: “That Friday feeling... don’t worry I’m ok it’s part of a dancers life and it’s not broken. @Mrs_katjones put ice on it straight away.”