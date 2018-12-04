‘Strictly Come Dancing’ bosses have released the full list of songs and dances the remaining couples will be performing in this Saturday’s live show, in a bid to win a place in the grand finale. Following her already-iconic Charleston routine last week, Faye Tozer and her partner Giovanni Pernice will be hoping for similar success with a Samba and an Argentine Tango.

BBC The 'Strictly' team

Other highlights to look out for include Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton’s Charleston, as well as Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev taking on the Paso Doble. Here’s the full list of this week’s performances: Ashley and Pasha are dancing the… Paso Doble to ‘Spectrum (Say My Name)’ by Florence + The Machine

American Smooth to ‘Ain’t That A Kick In The Head’ by Dean Martin Lauren and AJ will be dancing the… Samba to ‘Rock The Boat’ by The Hues Corporation

Tango to ‘Nutbush City Limits’ by Tina Turner Stacey and Kevin will be dancing the… Charleston to ‘Five Foot Two Eyes Of Blue’ by Spike Jones

Viennese Waltz to ‘You’re My World’ by Cilla Black Faye and Giovanni will be dancing the… Samba to ‘I Go To Rio’ by Pablo Cruise

Argentine Tango to ‘La Cumparsita’ by Machiko Ozawa Joe and Dianne will be dancing the… Argentine Tango to ‘Red Right Hand’ to Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds

Viennese Waltz to ‘This Year’s Love’ by David Gray One couple who will not be there is Charles Venn and Karen Clifton, who were voted off last Sunday, after landing in the dance-off alongside Ashley and Pasha.

BBC Charles Venn and Karen Clifton were voted off last Sunday