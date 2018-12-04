‘Strictly Come Dancing’ bosses have released the full list of songs and dances the remaining couples will be performing in this Saturday’s live show, in a bid to win a place in the grand finale.
Following her already-iconic Charleston routine last week, Faye Tozer and her partner Giovanni Pernice will be hoping for similar success with a Samba and an Argentine Tango.
Other highlights to look out for include Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton’s Charleston, as well as Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev taking on the Paso Doble.
Here’s the full list of this week’s performances:
Ashley and Pasha are dancing the…
- Paso Doble to ‘Spectrum (Say My Name)’ by Florence + The Machine
- American Smooth to ‘Ain’t That A Kick In The Head’ by Dean Martin
Lauren and AJ will be dancing the…
- Samba to ‘Rock The Boat’ by The Hues Corporation
- Tango to ‘Nutbush City Limits’ by Tina Turner
Stacey and Kevin will be dancing the…
- Charleston to ‘Five Foot Two Eyes Of Blue’ by Spike Jones
- Viennese Waltz to ‘You’re My World’ by Cilla Black
Faye and Giovanni will be dancing the…
- Samba to ‘I Go To Rio’ by Pablo Cruise
- Argentine Tango to ‘La Cumparsita’ by Machiko Ozawa
Joe and Dianne will be dancing the…
- Argentine Tango to ‘Red Right Hand’ to Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds
- Viennese Waltz to ‘This Year’s Love’ by David Gray
One couple who will not be there is Charles Venn and Karen Clifton, who were voted off last Sunday, after landing in the dance-off alongside Ashley and Pasha.
The pair later made a tearful appearance on ‘It Takes Two’ following their exit, during which the ‘Casualty’ actor told host Zoë Ball: “[There’s] a little bit of disappointment, but at the same time a sense of pride. [I’m] proud that Karen brought me all the way to the quarter-finals.
“It’s a weird, bittersweet feeling. On one hand I get to take my son to school in the morning. At the same time I don’t get to spend quality time with this wonderful woman, this wonderful teacher. It’s a weird balance.”
‘Strictly Come Dancing’ continues on Saturday at 6.35pm on BBC One.