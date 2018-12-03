A whole weekend has passed since Theresa May agreed to a televised Brexit debate against Jeremy Corbyn, but it seems we’re no closer to seeing the pair go head-to-head.
Why? Because Corbyn doesn’t want to miss the’I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!′ final and May doesn’t want to miss the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ results show.
The PM agreed to the live debate last Thursday and Corbyn was the first one to bring reality TV into it, claiming – live on ‘This Morning’ – that he’s a huge ‘I’m A Celeb’ fan.
Pointing out that the BBC’s debate proposal would mean missing Sunday’s final, he said ITV had put forward a better idea, that wouldn’t “inconvenience” people who wanted to see the last update from down under.
Downing Street subsequently accused the Labour leader of “running scared” before dispatching May to appear live on today’s episode of ‘This Morning’.
How did she defend the BBC debate plans, you ask? By saying she doesn’t want to miss ‘Strictly’.
“I’m keen to have a head-to-head with Jeremy Corbyn,” May told Philip Schofield and Rochelle Humes. “I hope this goes through… He said he wanted to be on ITV so he could watch the final of ‘I’m a Celebrity’.
“I think his proposal meant that I would miss ‘Strictly’. I hate to say this on ITV but I’m a bit of a ‘Strictly’ fan.”
The prime minister is currently trying to convince the public and MPs to back her Brexit deal, ahead of a crunch vote in the House of Commons on 11 December.
There has been speculation that May could be out of a job if parliament votes against her proposal, but speaking today she remained insistent that won’t be the case, saying: “I will still have a job in two weeks’ time.”