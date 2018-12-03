A whole weekend has passed since Theresa May agreed to a televised Brexit debate against Jeremy Corbyn, but it seems we’re no closer to seeing the pair go head-to-head.

Why? Because Corbyn doesn’t want to miss the’I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!′ final and May doesn’t want to miss the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ results show.

The PM agreed to the live debate last Thursday and Corbyn was the first one to bring reality TV into it, claiming – live on ‘This Morning’ – that he’s a huge ‘I’m A Celeb’ fan.

Pointing out that the BBC’s debate proposal would mean missing Sunday’s final, he said ITV had put forward a better idea, that wouldn’t “inconvenience” people who wanted to see the last update from down under.

Downing Street subsequently accused the Labour leader of “running scared” before dispatching May to appear live on today’s episode of ‘This Morning’.