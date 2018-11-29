The Telegraph Will this debate actually happen? Honestly, who knows at this point.

In news that will come as a surprise to precisely nobody, Brexit continues to be a total mess. Today’s update should be quite simple, as Theresa May has agreed to go up against Jeremy Corbyn in a live TV debate about her Brexit deal. Corbyn has already said he’d take part and the BBC have helpfully picked a time – 8pm on Sunday 9 December. Just get them on TV, right? Well... no. This is British politics and it is 2018, so if you thought there wouldn’t be a debate about the debate, then honestly, more fool you. And naturally, the whole saga now involves two reality TV shows and Philip Schofield. The BBC gave an indication of what was to come by welcoming May’s decision with a sizable dose of shade, tweeting like a passive-aggressive housemate:

Like everyone else, we've just heard the Prime Minister has accepted the BBC’s offer to take part in a debate on the Brexit deal on Sunday 9 December. We’re delighted she’s agreed and hope to hear soon from the Labour party. (1/2) — BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) November 29, 2018

Corbyn then addressed May’s decision while he was on ‘Politics Live’ ‘This Morning’, where he was being interviewed by *checks notes* Phillip Schofield and ex-The Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes. Shortly after a segment on what Christmas presents to buy for your pets, Corbyn revealed he preferred ITV’s debate proposal to the BBC’s. Explaining why, he said of ITV’s rival plan: “The timing looked good for me because it’s not inconveniencing people who may want to watch other things later in the evening...” Super sleuth Schofield soon deduced that the Labour leader was referring to the ‘I’m A Celeb’ final and confirming that the final installment of the show is apparently the issue at hand, Corbyn said: “Maybe I want to watch it myself as well.”

Here's why @jeremycorbyn doesn't want a #Brexit TV debate to clash with the @imacelebrity final... #ThisMorningpic.twitter.com/m37Q5m4hUo — This Morning (@thismorning) November 29, 2018

You know what, yeah. Fair enough. Maybe Corbyn has been glued to this year’s series. In which case, he has come a long way since having no idea who Ant and Dec were two years ago.

Flashback to August 2016, when Jeremy Corbyn was unable to identify Ant and Dec…https://t.co/ex5oz5Oot1 — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) November 29, 2018

Let’s just pause to assess this... The final of a reality TV series – which will likely see Georgia “Toff” Toffolo place a wooden crown on a food-deprived Harry Redknapp’s head – has become a key factor in a debate about a debate on one of the UK’s most divisive political moves in history. The absurdity of the situation has not been lost on anyone.

Maybe May could go on the BBC and Corbyn could go on ITV. It would make as much sense as anything else. — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) November 29, 2018

Ha. Actually I've just checked the TV listings for December 9th and the debate is already scheduled for 8pm on ITV. pic.twitter.com/csChkXpEpW — Tom Peck (@tompeck) November 29, 2018

Is this actually happening?! Our politicians, have failed miserably to work together on #Brexit - Hence the current #BrexitChaos! They are now in disagreement over whether #BBC / #ITV should show the debate? https://t.co/Sr48J37oS6 Stop the point scoring and get on with the job! — Darren Everard (@darren_everard) November 29, 2018

Yes Darren, this is actually happening. Of course, plenty of people soon suggested the perfect solution – just merge the debate with the final:

I see no reason the Brexit debate and the I'm A Celeb finale couldn't be combined into a single mega-format. — Tom Phillips (@flashboy) November 29, 2018

Instead of scheduling this Brexit leaders debate before #imaceleb I'd much prefer they did a mash-up with May and Corbyn taking part in a Bushtucker trial, maybe get Malique and Nick Knowles to debate future trading relationships afterwards. — Simon Mahon (@SimonPlanMahon) November 29, 2018

I'm not saying watching Theresa and Jeremy hunting for stars in a huge tank full of crap in a game called 'Swill of the People' is the best idea for either programme, but it's definitely not the worst. — Ross McKay (@RossMc11) November 29, 2018

Now for your Bushtucker Trial, Prime Minister, you must eat the entire political declaration. — Matt Wells (@MatthewWells) November 29, 2018

For the record, we like this idea a lot. But while many people were busy looking at Twitter – guilty as charged – some of the more sensible and dedicated political reporters did some digging and found out a little bit more about the BBC’s debate proposal. Namely the fact that it would take place after ‘Strictly Come Dancing’:

TV insider: BBC tv debate wd follow results edition of Strictly.

On same Sunday last year audience for Strictly was highest TV rating of day, and the 8pm slot on BBC1 had nearly three times the audience of the same slot on ITV (11.9 million BBC1, 4 million ITV). — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) November 29, 2018

Placing new shows, or ones bosses have bigged up a lot, after heavy hitters is a well-known, ratings-boosting trick. But will the public really want to follow the weekly results show with a Brexit showdown? It doesn’t exactly scream #SundayNightVibes, does it? Of course, ‘Strictly’ will end with a dance-off, which provides another crossover opportunity.

Could jeremy and Theresa not just come into strictly dance floor at the end of the show and have a dance off. whoever the judges save gets to deliver brexit — Michael (@dmaic4life) November 29, 2018

Not sure I will watch the whole TV Brexit debate, but I might tune in at the end to see the dance-off. — Carl Maxim (@carlmaxim) November 29, 2018

the only way I can see any point to this Brexit TV debate is if the BBC treats it like Strictly and allows people to vote on their website/app after the arguments have been made. — Andi (@AndiMcLellan) November 29, 2018

Or there’s this idea, which would ensure plenty of channels get a piece of the action:

I am still pushing for a Corbyn/May dance off on BBC1 followed by Bushtucker Trial on ITV. Winner advances to Channel 4, Escape(s) to the Chateau and renegotiates Brexit. — Tom Peck (@tompeck) November 29, 2018