It’s official: we love Harry Redknapp – and given the current bookies’ odds on him winning ‘I’m A Celebrity’, it looks like we’re not alone.
The football manager has become the favourite to be crowned King Of The Jungle when this year’s series wraps up next month, thanks to his frequently hilarious take on camp life.
While he already had an army of fans thanks to his football career, here’s a closer look at how he’s completely managed to win the rest of us over too...
1. He’s brought an oft-overlooked British pudding back into the public consciousness
2. And after being deprived in the jungle, it was all the sweeter when he finally got a taste of it
3. His moaning at every food item in camp is 100% relatable
4. This story of how he inadvertently snubbed Prince Harry
5. His dedication to his wife, Sandra, is beyond adorable
6. And his love for her is so strong that he felt uncomfortable seeing the female campmates in swimwear
7. Even if he did once run her over by mistake
9. His unlikely bromance with Noel Edmonds (which even extended to letting him rub his cramping foot)
10. His (attempts at) flossing
11. When he volunteered to take the worst job in camp (cleaning out the dunny, for the unaware) because he doesn’t have a sense of smell
12. His ability to crack a joke at the worst moment possible
13. When he used a bar of soap to wash his bum and then offered it to Fleur
14. Two words: MC Hazza
‘I’m A Celebrity’ airs nightly on ITV.