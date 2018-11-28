It’s official: we love Harry Redknapp – and given the current bookies’ odds on him winning ‘I’m A Celebrity’, it looks like we’re not alone.

The football manager has become the favourite to be crowned King Of The Jungle when this year’s series wraps up next month, thanks to his frequently hilarious take on camp life.

While he already had an army of fans thanks to his football career, here’s a closer look at how he’s completely managed to win the rest of us over too...

1. He’s brought an oft-overlooked British pudding back into the public consciousness