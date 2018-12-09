Harry beat fellow campmates John Barrowman and Emily Atack to win the series, who finished in third and second place respectively.

The football manager was crowned King Of The Jungle during Sunday night’s live final of the ITV reality series.

ITV Harry Redknapp has been crowned the winner of 'I'm A Celebrity'

Hosts Holly WIlloughby and Dec Donnelly revealed that 11 million votes had been cast during the final, which is expected to have attracted audiences of over 12 million.

ITV Holly Willoughby and Dec Donnelly announced 11 million votes had been cast in the final

Prior to the winning announcement, the final three took part in a series of Bushtucker Trials in order to win a final slap-up meal in camp.

Emily had to endure having a bowl of insects placed over her head, prompting some hilarious reactions from host Holly.

John had to take on an eating trial where he was faced with five bush delicacies, which he had to choose to eat over some of his favourite meals.

Meanwhile, Harry had to lie in a tomb that filled up with creepy crawlies and rats.

All three of them won all the stars on offer, securing them a banquet to end their time in the jungle.

After John left the jungle in third place, he broke down in tears as he told Holly and Dec of his relief at being out of camp.