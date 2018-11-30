Harry Redknapp's Wife Sandra Admits She's 'Embarrassed' By His 'I'm A Celebrity' Declarations Of Love

Harry Redknapp may have won over ‘I’m A Celebrity’ fans with his worship of wife Sandra, but it seems she’s less keen on his public declarations of love. She has admitted she is often “embarrassed” by his constant praise of her on the ITV reality show.

Alex B. Huckle via Getty Images Harry Redknapp with his wife Sandra

Sandra, who has been with Harry for 54 years, told The Mirror: “It has been quite hard to watch him. “He doesn’t realise everybody is hearing him say things and talking about me, it’s quite embarrassing really. “He doesn’t realise that all the public are seeing him say things, which is very nice. It’s very flattering.” Sandra also admitted she is finding it hard not having any contact with Harry while he is in the jungle, saying she has missed him “terribly”.

Rex/Shutterstock/ITV Harry is currently favourite to win 'I'm A Celebrity'