I'm A Celebrity's Harry Redknapp Recalls 'Running Over His Wife' In 'Nightmare' Accident

‘I’m A Celebrity’ contestant Harry Redknapp is already raising eyebrows in the jungle, surprising his campmates with the admission that he ran over his wife.
For his entrance into the jungle, Harry rode in a jeep with fellow celebs Sair Khan, Nick Knowles and John Barrowman, when the conversation turned to driving ability.
“I used to think I was a good driver,” Harry began. “But I had a nightmare and ran over my wife one day.”
Describing the 2016 incident - involving Sandra, his wife of more than 50 years - in further detail, he elaborated: “She got out the car and I thought she’d crossed the road, and I pulled forward and she fell into the road.”
Harry noted that “the most amazing part of the story probably” was that a bus stopped “literally yards away” from the incident, which his granddaughter was sitting on, meaning she witnessed the whole debacle.
“Unreal,” Harry said of the scene.
After being rushed to hospital after the car accident, Sandra underwent surgery on her ankle, which her husband ran over with his Range Rover.
While this year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity’ got off to a strong start on Sunday night, Holly Willoughby’s debut as Declan Donnelly’s co-host garnered a mixed response on social media.
Also competing in the show are former ‘X Factor’ contestant Fleur East, The Vamps performer James McVey, The Chase’s Anne Hegerty and soap actor Thompson-Dwyer.
Completing the line-up are comedy actor Emily Atack and former ‘EastEnders’ cast member Rita Simons, while reports have claimed that Noel Edmonds is one of two late arrivals who will join the show later down the line.
‘I’m A Celebrity’ airs every night on ITV.