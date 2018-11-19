I'm A Celebrity's Harry Redknapp Recalls 'Running Over His Wife' In 'Nightmare' Accident

‘I’m A Celebrity’ contestant Harry Redknapp is already raising eyebrows in the jungle, surprising his campmates with the admission that he ran over his wife.

For his entrance into the jungle, Harry rode in a jeep with fellow celebs Sair Khan, Nick Knowles and John Barrowman, when the conversation turned to driving ability.

“I used to think I was a good driver,” Harry began. “But I had a nightmare and ran over my wife one day.”