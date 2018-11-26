The Brexit Argument Is Dead, Long Live The Brexit Argument

A defiant Theresa May has weathered the first major hurdle opposing her Brexit deal and is now appealing to the British public to stop “arguing about Brexit” and move forward.

“The British people don’t want to spend any time arguing about Brexit,” she insisted at a summit in Brussels on Sunday, as the EU agreed her deal.

But the Brexit argument has been such a pillar of British life for the last three years, it’s difficult to imagine a world without it.

There was a time when Ed Miliband looking a bit weird while eating a bacon sandwich was front page news, but the country’s exit from the EU has raised the bar in ludicrous political gambits, and a series of weird debates over everything from gammon to fishing to boat-offs on the Thames.

But just in case the PM is right and we’re all about to stop arguing over fish and medicine stockpiling... here’s a look back at what we’ll actually be losing.

The Great Gammon Argument

Once merely the preserve of purists arguing over whether or not pork should ever be served with pineapple, the humble gammon was elevated to the realm of political discourse in the wake of the EU referendum.

The term gained traction during BBC’s Question Time when those watching at home starting using “gammon” on social media to describe any middle-aged white man in the audience who got a bit red whilst making his point – usually about Brexit or immigration.