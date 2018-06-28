Five Times Millionaire Brexiteers Advised Businesses On How To Get Round Brexit

They campaigned to leave the EU, but it seems that when it comes to UK business, the best isn’t always British.

Former Tory deputy chairman Lord Ashcroft is the latest Leave campaigner to lay himself open to accusations of talking down Britain, after advising companies to base themselves in Malta if they want an EU “presence” after Brexit.

“As a hard-nosed, self-made businessman, I believe that Malta represents the best destination for ambitious UK firms that must have a post-Brexit presence in the European Union,” he wrote on ConservativeHome.

He joins a growing bunch of Brexiteers who seem perfectly able to balance their anti-Brussels feelings at the ballot box with pro-EU views in front of the bank manager.

Francis Grove-White, Deputy Director of anti-Brexit group Open Britain, said: “Having long claimed that Brexit will lead to an enormous dividend for our economy, many leading Brex-tremists are now shamelessly trying to profit from the economic damage it has caused.

“Leading Brexiteers are talking out of both sides of their mouths, promising the public that Brexit will lead to ‘sunlit uplands’ whilst simultaneously suggesting that post-Brexit Britain might not be the best place to keep their own money.”

Grove-White said it was shameful that it seemed there was one rule for the rich Brexiteers, and another for “everyone else”.

5 times Brexiteers advised everyone on how to profit from the chaos of Brexit

1) Jacob Rees-Mogg