Former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ pair Charles Venn and Karen Clifton were both left in tears during an interview on Monday night, as they reflected on their time on the show.

Charles and Karen were sent home over the weekend, after landing in the dance-off against Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev, and made an appearance on spin-off show ‘It Takes Two’ to talk about their ‘Strictly’ journey.

However, things took an emotional turn when they were shown a montage of their ‘Strictly’ performances, with both of them left dabbing their eyes as they spoke to presenter Zoë Ball.