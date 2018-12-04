Former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ pair Charles Venn and Karen Clifton were both left in tears during an interview on Monday night, as they reflected on their time on the show.
Charles and Karen were sent home over the weekend, after landing in the dance-off against Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev, and made an appearance on spin-off show ‘It Takes Two’ to talk about their ‘Strictly’ journey.
However, things took an emotional turn when they were shown a montage of their ‘Strictly’ performances, with both of them left dabbing their eyes as they spoke to presenter Zoë Ball.
“It feels unreal,” said Charles, after watching his performances back. “It doesn’t feel like that’s me, honestly.
“According to my kids I really couldn’t dance. They’ll eat humble pie now, for sure.”
Adding that he was “obviously sad” to have not made it to the semi-finals, Charles continued: “[There’s] a little bit of disappointment, but at the same time a sense of pride. [I’m] proud that Karen brought me all the way to the quarter-finals.
“It’s a weird, bittersweet feeling. On one hand I get to take my son to school in morning. At the same time I don’t get to spend quality time with this wonderful woman, this wonderful teacher. It’s a weird balance.”
Karen also told the host: “I couldn’t be more proud because of everything you achieved on this show. I will be forever grateful for you being magnificent.”
As the weeks roll on, ‘It Takes Two’ is starting to give ‘Piers Morgan’s Life Stories’ a run for its money in terms of its guests ending up in floods of tears.
Last month, professional dancer Amy Dowden got tearful as she appeared on the show without her celebrity partner, Danny John-Jules, while the previous week saw Janette Manrara weeping as she was interviewed alongside Dr Ranj Singh.
The ‘Strictly’ semi-final airs this Saturday night on BBC One.