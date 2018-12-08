‘Strictly Come Dancing’ contestant Ashley Roberts has admitted to feeling “deflated” after landing in two consecutive dance-offs, and now doubts her chances of winning the show. The former Pussycat Doll has failed to win public support on the BBC ballroom competition, amid debate about her previous dance experience as a member of the girl group.

BBC Ashley Roberts has landed in the bottom two the last two weeks

As conversation about her so-called advantage continues, Ashley told of how her appearances in the bottom two had affected her. “The first 24 to 48 hours after, I had to talk to my mum and my friends a lot, because it did [affect her],” she told HuffPost UK backstage at rehearsals for this weekend’s ‘Strictly’ semi-final. “You don’t want to take it personal, but you do feel a little deflated.” Of how her previous dance experience differs to the routines she’s mastering on ‘Strictly’, Ashley went on: “When I was dancing when I was younger and in training, it was jazz. That was about 20 years ago when I really was training. Then it was the Dolls stuff, it was hip hop. I don’t know if people know, but it is such a different way of carrying your body and dancing with a partner. “It’s like a soccer player to a basketball player - you’re athletic, but it’s such a different way.”

BBC Ashley with partner Pasha Kovalev