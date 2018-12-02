Charles Venn has become the latest celebrity to be voted off ‘Strictly Come Dancing’. The ‘Casualty’ actor narrowly missed out on a place in next week’s semi-final after landing in the dance-off alongside Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts.

BBC Charles Venn has been voted off 'Strictly Come Dancing'

It was the fourth time Charles and partner Karen Clifton had found themselves in the bottom two, and came after they finished join-bottom of the leaderboard on Saturday’s Musicals special, despite still scoring 35 points. Charles and Karen performed their Rumba to ‘Maria’ from ‘West Side Story’ in the hope of impressing the judges, while Ashley and partner Pasha Kovalev danced their Quickstep to ‘Don’t Rain On My Parade’ from ‘Funny Girl’ once again. It was then down to the panel to decide who to save, with Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Bruno Tonioli and Shirley Ballas unanimously deciding to keep Ashley in the competition, sending Charles home in the process.

BBC Charles faced Ashley Roberts in the dance-off