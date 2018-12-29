AJ Pritchard's Brother Curtis Forced To Pull Out Of Irish 'Strictly' After Nightclub Attack

Bosses for ‘Dancing With The Stars’ have confirmed professional dancer Curtis will not be able to participate in the upcoming series, after sustaining a leg injury in the attack.

RTE Curtis Pritchard is a professional dancer on the Irish version of 'Strictly'

He is currently awaiting surgery after a group of eight men allegedly targeted him and AJ during a night out in Cheshire, and will not recover in time for the series launch next month.

An RTE spokesperson told The Mirror: “Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Curtis Pritchard was involved in an incident on 26 December 2018. As a result of the injuries sustained, he will not have recovered in time for the launch of the new series, which will air 6 January 2019.

“Dancing with the Stars wish Curtis a speedy recovery.”

They added: “A replacement for Curtis on the show is currently being arranged by ShinAwiL and we look forward to welcoming Curtis back when he recovers.”

Curtis, 22, has appeared on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ in Ireland since 2017, and has partnered model Thalia Heffernan and businesswoman Norah Casey.

He will undergo his knee operation over the coming days.