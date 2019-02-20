In a new interview with Gay Times , AJ told the mag that he was focused on “being happy”, adding that he didn’t feel that labels were necessary.

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer AJ Pritchard has said he doesn’t want to “label” his sexuality.

“You never know how times will change in where you are in your life. But it is always about being happy and being true to yourself,” he said.

“Like always following your heart – obviously listen to your brain – but really just at that time in your life.

“It is mad that everything always has to have a label, whether it be the clothes by designers or whether you are in a relationship.

“Everybody always wants to have that label when it is not always necessary.”

He continued: “At that time of your life, whatever you are, or wherever you are, things always change. You can’t ever say never, because you don’t know what is around the corner.”

“As long as you’re happy, that is the main thing.

“It’s something people forget way too often these days – getting so stressed thinking about what other people’s opinions are or what they need to do tomorrow.”