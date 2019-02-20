Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer AJ Pritchard has said he doesn’t want to “label” his sexuality.
In a new interview with Gay Times, AJ told the mag that he was focused on “being happy”, adding that he didn’t feel that labels were necessary.
“You never know how times will change in where you are in your life. But it is always about being happy and being true to yourself,” he said.
“Like always following your heart – obviously listen to your brain – but really just at that time in your life.
“It is mad that everything always has to have a label, whether it be the clothes by designers or whether you are in a relationship.
“Everybody always wants to have that label when it is not always necessary.”
He continued: “At that time of your life, whatever you are, or wherever you are, things always change. You can’t ever say never, because you don’t know what is around the corner.”
“As long as you’re happy, that is the main thing.
“It’s something people forget way too often these days – getting so stressed thinking about what other people’s opinions are or what they need to do tomorrow.”
AJ was recently linked to Caroline Flack after the pair were seen getting close at the NTAs after party.
Previously, he was also linked to his 2017 Strictly dance partner Mollie King and admitted he wouldn’t rule out a relationship with paralympian Lauren Steadman after he was partnered with her on last year’s Strictly.
Speaking at the time about his relationship with Lauren, AJ said: “I am very protective of Lauren because we have worked so close together.
“There are different things that she will talk about in training that she would never talk about on camera.”
“It’s for that reason that we have grown so close together and we will be friends for life and who knows in the future..? You never know what is going to happen.”
Read the full interview with AJ in the latest edition of Gay Times, out now. www.gaytimes.co.uk