Alan Davies Once 'Wilfully And Deliberately' Poured His Own Wee Through Letterbox Of Tory Party Building

Alan Davies has admitted to once “wilfully and deliberately” pouring his own urine through the letterbox of a Conservative party building.

The former Jonathan Creek star made the admission during an upcoming appearance on Mel Giedroyc’s Unforgivable, Metro reports.

The Dave channel show sees a panel of celebrities reveal their deepest, darkest secrets in a bid to convince Mel they are the most “unforgivable” person on the show.

Offering up his own story, comedian Alan, who is also known for appearing on QI, said: “I once wilfully and deliberately vandalised the Conservative party headquarters.

“I must say not the main office – it was the Loughton branch in Essex, which they had recently renamed Thatcher House.

“They had empty milk bottles on the doorstep at Thatcher House and I weed in one and poured it through the letterbox.”

According to Metro, the story was met with a round of applause from the studio audience.

Last year, Alan admitted he tends to steer clear of using politics for material in his comedy.

In an interview with The Irish News, he said he “just gets really grumpy” if he starts talking about Conservative ministers.

He said: “Writing those topical gags, thinking of something that hasn’t been thought of by everybody else... You know, everybody’s sitting around in their social groups taking the piss out of Matt Hancock, and I’m not going to think of anything funnier than everybody else.

“What you have to find is comedy material that’s unique to you and a style and the voice that’s unique to you.

“It has to be your comic voice, and mine, if I start talking about Tory ministers, I just get really grumpy.”