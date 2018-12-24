Lord Alan Sugar is facing a backlash on social media over a tweet he posted from his official account, which some have suggested is homophobic. In the early hours of Monday morning, the ‘Apprentice’ star responded to one fan who sent him a mocked-up Sugar Puffs box with his face on it, joking: “I found your next business venture.”

hah...... I have enough puff s who come through my boardroom https://t.co/JPfV8vDqHn — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) December 24, 2018

However, his reply of “hah...... I have enough puffs who come through my boardroom” quickly garnered a negative reaction, with many suggesting his use of the term “puffs” had homophobic intent.

"Puffs"? Really? Looks like Lord Sugar had another go at "trying to be funny" at around 3:30 this morning.



A bit of advice, Alan: The next time you come up with a hilarious tweet you know will wind people up, maybe leave it until the morning, when you may have a clearer head. pic.twitter.com/V1EMLtbB87 — David Sim (@davidsim) December 24, 2018

In related news, a gay Apprentice candidate left early last series as Lord Sugar thought he was “too emotional” https://t.co/48E6nKRukg — Marcus (@marcusjdl) December 24, 2018

Bit “Jim Davidson” 1970’s if you ask me. Not offended but can understand why people are. Is it not 2019 next week? — Byron Harries (@misterbiro) December 24, 2018

Slightly below the belt for someone if your stature, disappointing — Andrew Armour (@AndrewArmour_) December 24, 2018

Racist tweets in the summer, now homophobic ones just in time for Christmas? Dinosaur. https://t.co/wIvaCDyI3v — Rob Radford (@RADF0RD85) December 24, 2018

What pisses me off is the people making light of the fact that others might be offended by this term. Unless you've been called a "puff" in the past you will not understand, so to sit back and laugh at the "offended brigade" etc just makes you part of the problem... — 🄽🄾🅁🄼🅂🄺🄸 (@_NormSki) December 24, 2018

HuffPost UK has contacted representatives for Alan Sugar, ‘The Apprentice’ and the BBC for comment and is awaiting responses. Back in June, the businessman was forced to apologise for a racist joke he tweeted about the Senegalese football team during the World Cup, likening them to beach market sellers.

Chris Williamson via Getty Images