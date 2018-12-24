Lord Alan Sugar is facing a backlash on social media over a tweet he posted from his official account, which some have suggested is homophobic.
In the early hours of Monday morning, the ‘Apprentice’ star responded to one fan who sent him a mocked-up Sugar Puffs box with his face on it, joking: “I found your next business venture.”
However, his reply of “hah...... I have enough puffs who come through my boardroom” quickly garnered a negative reaction, with many suggesting his use of the term “puffs” had homophobic intent.
HuffPost UK has contacted representatives for Alan Sugar, ‘The Apprentice’ and the BBC for comment and is awaiting responses.
Back in June, the businessman was forced to apologise for a racist joke he tweeted about the Senegalese football team during the World Cup, likening them to beach market sellers.
After taking heat on social media, he was initially unrepentant, tweeting: “Just been reading the reaction to my funny tweet about the guy on the beach in Marbella . Seems it has been interpreted in the wrong way as offensive by a few people. “Frankly I can’t see that I think it’s funny. But I will pull it down if you insist.”
An hour later, he changed his approach, saying: “I misjudged me earlier tweet. It was in no way intended to cause offence, and clearly my attempt at humour has backfired. I have deleted the tweet and am very sorry.”
The most recent series of ‘The Apprentice’ concluded earlier this month, with Sian Gabbidon winning an investment from Lord Sugar for her high-fashion swimwear business.