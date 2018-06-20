Lord Sugar Refuses To Apologise For Tweeting 'Racist' Joke About Senegal Football Team

The ‘Apprentice’ star sparked a backlash when he posted a photo of the Senegal football team likening them to beach market sellers, following their World Cup match against Poland on Tuesday.

Lord Sugar has refused to apologise after posting a joke on Twitter which has been branded “racist”.

The tweet featured a picture of the team along with images of sunglasses and handbags, commenting: “I recognise some of these guys from the beach in Marbella. Multi tasking resourceful chaps.”

The tweet gained immediate reaction from his followers who accused the ‘Apprentice’ star of racism.

In case you didn't know and in case he deletes it when some of his "centrist" fans baulk, here's cast iron proof @Lord_Sugar is a racist. pic.twitter.com/W2rh8lIXEs

clearly @Lord_Sugar is having internet problems, his tweet disappeared. the internet never forgets, you racist old fart. look at the absolute state of this: pic.twitter.com/CI6J0uyyZo

in case you missed it, here's the vile, racist crap @Lord_Sugar posted this morning. make a complaint to the House of Lords Commissioner for Standards. after this he better be fired by the BBC. pic.twitter.com/LcggLpRfj0

However, Lord Sugar stood by his tweet, and refused to accept the racism accusations. He told followers he didn’t “see what he had to apologise for” and told them their reactions were “OTT”.

I cant see what I have to apologise for .... you are OTT ... its a bloody joke https://t.co/paa1o32uM4

why not it is meant to be funny ....... for god sake https://t.co/fokO9QRhpT

Just minutes later, Sugar removed the offending tweet, but still claimed he thought it was “funny” and it had been “misinterpreted”.

Just been reading the reaction to my funny tweet about the guy on the beach in Marbella . Seems it has been interpreted in the wrong way as offensive by a few people . Frankly I cant see that I think it's funny. But I will pull it down if you insist .

He wrote: “Just been reading the reaction to my funny tweet about the guy on the beach in Marbella. Seems it has been interpreted in the wrong way as offensive by a few people.

“Frankly I cant see that I think it’s funny. But I will pull it down if you insist.”

His comments were also met with criticism from Christine Jardine MP.

The Lib Dem Foreign Affairs spokesperson told HuffPost UK: “These shocking remarks are racist and abhorrent. They are shameful. This is also disturbingly similar to Alan Sugar’s counterpart on the US ‘Apprentice’.

“They are unacceptable from someone who occupies such a high profile and position of authority on TV and in the Lords. Instead of doubling down, Lord Sugar should unreservedly apologise.”

People on Twitter were also still calling for him to be fired from his role on ‘The Apprentice’: