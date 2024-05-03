Aldi Comes Under Fire Over Distasteful Baby Reindeer Joke On Social Media

Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning as Donny and Martha in Baby Reindeer Ed Miller/Netflix

The supermarket Aldi has come under fire after posting a joke on social media based around Baby Reindeer.

Earlier in the week, Aldi posted a photo from the set of Baby Reindeer on X (formerly Twitter).

In the picture, the character of Donny is labelled “us” while Martha is referred to as “Tesco and Sainsbury’s”, while the post was captioned: “Obsessed.”

Given the serious themes of stalking, mental health and sexual assault explored in the hit Netflix series – and the fact the show was inspired by real events from creator and star Richard Gadd’s own life – the post has faced heavy criticism since it was shared, with many questioning whether it’s an appropriate show to joke about…

did we all watch the same show https://t.co/1rSes60SdS — Beth McColl (@imbethmccoll) May 1, 2024

hate to be that boring person but it doesn’t sit right with me that people, especially brands, are making memes about this show that’s main theme is stalking and sexual abuse. https://t.co/8yc6bg3u2Q — ★ gods favourite emo ★ (@yasminesummanx) April 30, 2024

Hey Aldi, that show is about rape, stalking and sexual assault. You sure this is OK for marketing. I have a very weird feelings about it. — Malicia Dabrowicz (Vanadian Avenue) (@cocamidemea) April 30, 2024

ALDIs media team need a good talking to. A true story about stalking and sexual assault isn’t really meme material. https://t.co/nDRlFQKuVF — Cat Mom 🐈⬛ (@arocxo) May 1, 2024

Not funny Aldi, delete this mate come on — William Moore (@william_less) May 1, 2024

Cmon, enough with the Baby Reindeer quips. It’s a show about stalking and sexual assault. Feels like a disservice to the programme and some what dismissive of the subjects it tackles. Meanwhile it makes Aldi look tone deaf and actually quite creepy. — Childish Jambino 🇬🇧🏴 (@PainterJimb0) April 30, 2024

yeah because a show depicting the true story of a woman who stalked, physically and sexually assault someone is a big meme https://t.co/8sMQ9ehfVU — jovie ⭐️ (@dearjovie) May 1, 2024

Considering the content of this show, was this wise? https://t.co/wJhyxWujzD — Melissa 🖤 (@melreylaw) May 1, 2024

This is a really weird and terrible move actually https://t.co/0AUQ2ouLRc — Hannah VDP (@hgvandepeer) May 1, 2024

This is a show based on a real life mans stalking, sexual assault and abuse. Why the fuck would you ever make a meme out of it to sell stuff? — wren (@villanevedenier) May 1, 2024

Sexual assault and stalking isn’t a fun little joke for a supermarket social media guy to make. — Mars 🦇 (@MothraMars) May 1, 2024

HuffPost UK has contacted representatives for Aldi for comment.

Baby Reindeer began streaming on Netflix last month, and quickly became a sleeper hit for the streaming giant on both sides of the Atlantic.

For a long time, the show held an enviable critical score of 100% on the reviews website Rotten Tomatoes, and has not budged from Netflix’s list of most-watched TV shows in over a week.

As well as creator Richard Gadd, the show includes Jessica Gunning, Nava Mau and Tom Goodman-Hill among its cast.

However, since its surge in popularity, Richard and several other cast members have had to speak out against viewers trying to track down the real-life people who inspired the show.