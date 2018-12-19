Budget supermarket Aldi is launching caviar at a fraction of the typical price, meaning you can enjoy the delicacy this Christmas – if you can stomach it, that is.

The divisive foodstuff, stereotypically enjoyed by the extremely wealthy, are the eggs of the sturgeon fish and should be eaten chilled and straight off the spoon, or with a blini. Yum.

Aldi has paired up with ethical caviar manufacturer KC Caviar, a Yorkshire based father-son duo, to provide its Specially Selected British Caviar to shoppers for just £17.99 for 10g. To put that in perspective a tin of the same size from the manufacturer itself will set you back £59.99. Although, you won’t be able to stockpile as sales are limited to one pot per customer, and available from 22 December in store.