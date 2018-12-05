Lidl Launches Mulled Wine Cheese Because... Well, We Don't Know Either

While Christmas brings good food, good company and good times, so come the weird and wacky food combos. Every year you’ll see bizarre and wholly unnecessary mash-ups of pigs-in-blankets flavoured tea, Christmas tree crisps, and sausage wreaths. Yes you read that last one correctly.

Lidl seems to have made it their aim to outdo them all with its new boozy mulled wine cheese. Let that sink in. Cheese and wine in one. Why? You may ask.

Allow us to explain.