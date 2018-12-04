This Nottingham Restaurant Is Fourth Best In The World According To TripAdvisor

Nottingham restaurant Sat Bains has been crowned the fourth best in the world, according to the 2018 Travellers’ Choice Restaurants Awards, announced by TripAdvisor. It also topped the leaderboard as the number one restaurant in the UK.

Adam’s in Birmingham and Raymond Blanc’s Belmond Le Manoir Aux Quat’Saisons in New Milton, Oxfordshire took the second and third spots in the UK. This is the first year that Sat Bains has won the TripAdvisor award, having finished second in 2015, and sixth in 2014.