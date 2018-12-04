This Nottingham Restaurant Is Fourth Best In The World According To TripAdvisor

Nottingham restaurant Sat Bains has been crowned the fourth best in the world, according to the 2018 Travellers’ Choice Restaurants Awards, announced by TripAdvisor. It also topped the leaderboard as the number one restaurant in the UK.
Adam’s in Birmingham and Raymond Blanc’s Belmond Le Manoir Aux Quat’Saisons in New Milton, Oxfordshire took the second and third spots in the UK. This is the first year that Sat Bains has won the TripAdvisor award, having finished second in 2015, and sixth in 2014.
The restaurant which has two Michelin stars, offers a seven or ten-course menu, including dishes such as braised oxtail with truffle and beetroot, baked potato smoked over embers with caviar, and tomato and thyme ‘jammy dodger’.
The title of world number one fine dining restaurant went to Au Crocodile in Strasbourg. Guests can order from a menu that includes: roasted fillet of venison, beets and pepper sauce; pike perch poached, potato mousse and sauerkraut extraction; and sea bream in a bread crust, candied celeriac and smoked beurre blanc.
To determine the winners of the Travellers’ Choice Awards, TripAdvisor used an algorithm based on the quantity and quality of reviews for restaurants worldwide over the last year.
Everyday dining
This year, there is also a new award for well-loved restaurants that are not fine dining. Taking the UK top spot in the “Everyday Dining’ category is Makars Gourmet Mash Bar in Edinburgh which serves up variations of mashed potato. In second place is The Oystermen Seafood Bar & Kitchen in Covent Garden and the Iran Restaurant in Mayfair.
Hayley Coleman, TripAdvisor’s spokesperson said: “With three UK restaurants named among the world fine dining top ten this year, the UK continues to cement itself as one of the biggest players in the global gastronomy scene.”