Forget forking out on bottles of big-name champagne this Christmas, a survey by Which? Best Buy crowned Co-op’s own brand bubbly the best festive fizz.

In a blind taste-test comparing supermarket own brand champagne with their big-name, non-vintage counterparts (all priced under £35), the Co-op Les Pionniers NV Champagne came out top of the class with the highest score of 78%.

Priced at a quite reasonable £19, it was complimented by the panel for its “intense” flavour that was “reminiscent of honeycomb and nectarines” and described as “elegant and well-balanced”.

Joining Co-op as a favourite with the judges was the Mumm Cordon Rouge Brut NV Champagne, £35, which also scored 78%. Whilst the most expensive of the bunch, the experts admired it’s “fine, soft bubbles” and “apple and pear flavours” and recommended for those who like to steer clear of aggressively fizzy flavours.