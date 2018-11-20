Forget forking out on bottles of big-name champagne this Christmas, a survey by Which? Best Buy crowned Co-op’s own brand bubbly the best festive fizz.
In a blind taste-test comparing supermarket own brand champagne with their big-name, non-vintage counterparts (all priced under £35), the Co-op Les Pionniers NV Champagne came out top of the class with the highest score of 78%.
Priced at a quite reasonable £19, it was complimented by the panel for its “intense” flavour that was “reminiscent of honeycomb and nectarines” and described as “elegant and well-balanced”.
Joining Co-op as a favourite with the judges was the Mumm Cordon Rouge Brut NV Champagne, £35, which also scored 78%. Whilst the most expensive of the bunch, the experts admired it’s “fine, soft bubbles” and “apple and pear flavours” and recommended for those who like to steer clear of aggressively fizzy flavours.
Surprisingly, the Moet et Chandon Imperial Brut NV Champagne, £34, narrowly missed out on a winning title, scoring 77% with the panel. While its distinctive flavour and dry finish was admired, it lost points thanks to its “dull and earthy” notes, earning the title of “less sophisticated” than the winning pick.
Coming in at the bottom of the leaderboard was the Spar Marquis Belrive Champagne, £17.50, which failed to make a strong impression for its blandness. However they did recommend it as perfect to bring to a party – especially if you’re on a budget.
So there you have it. Whether it’s a self-indulgent glass or a kind gesture at your next dinner party, you can enjoy your bubbly this Christmas without burning a hole in your back pocket at Co-op.
We all work hard to earn our money – so it shouldn’t feel like hard work to spend it well. At HuffPost Finds we’ll help you find the best stuff that deserves your cash, from the ultimate lipstick to a durable iron to replace the one that broke (RIP). All our choices are completely independent but we may earn a small commission if you click a link and make a purchase.