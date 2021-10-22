Alec Baldwin Fatally Shoots Woman With Prop Gun On Set Of New Film

Mike Blake via Reuters Alec Baldwin

A woman has died and a man has been injured after actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of his latest film, Rust. Police in Santa Fe, New Mexico, said Halyna Hutchins, director of photography for the movie Rust, and director Joel Souza were shot on Thursday. Hutchins, 42, was airlifted to University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel, authorities said. Souza, 48, was taken by ambulance to Christus St Vincent Regional Medical Centre, where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries. Production has been halted on the film.

Mat Hayward via Getty Images Filmmaker Halyna Hutchins attends the 2018 Sundance Film Festival .

In a statement to AFP news agency, a Santa Fe sheriff spokesman said Mr Baldwin had spoken with detectives. The 63-year-old 30 Rock star was seen outside the sheriff’s office in tears on Thursday. “He came in voluntarily and he left the building after he finished his interviews,” the spokesperson said. The International Cinematographers Guild confirmed that the woman fatally shot on the set of the western was Hutchins, a cinematographer. “We received the devastating news this evening, that one of our members, Halyna Hutchins, the Director of Photography on a production called ‘Rust’ in New Mexico died from injuries sustained on the set,” said John Lindley, the president of the guild, and Rebecca Rhine, the executive director, in a statement to Variety. “The details are unclear at this moment, but we are working to learn more, and we support a full investigation into this tragic event. This is a terrible loss, and we mourn the passing of a member of our Guild’s family.”

I’m so sad about losing Halyna. And so infuriated that this could happen on a set. She was a brilliant talent who was absolutely committed to art and to film. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vcdFqHsGA0 — Adam Egypt Mortimer (@adamegypt) October 22, 2021

Hutchins, 42, was director of photography on the 2020 action film Archenemy, starring Joe Manganiello. A 2015 graduate of the American Film Institute, she was named a “rising star” by American Cinematographer in 2019. “I’m so sad about losing Halyna. And so infuriated that this could happen on a set,” said Archenemy director Adam Egypt Mortimer on Twitter. “She was a brilliant talent who was absolutely committed to art and to film.”

