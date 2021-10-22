Some of Hollywood’s biggest names have shared their shock and sadness after a female crew member was fatally shot by actor Alec Baldwin when he fired a prop gun on the set of his latest film, Rust.

Halyna Hutchins, who was director of photography on the western, died in the tragic incident on Thursday.

The 42-year-old was airlifted to hospital, where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

The film’s director Joel Souza was also shot and is undergoing treatment for his injuries.

Production has been halted on the film.

Many stars have reacted to Hutchins’ death on social media, including Suicide Squad director James Gunn and actors Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Elijah Wood and Joe Manganiello.

Johnson commented on Hutchins’ last Instagram post and said: “I am so so sorry. Rest easy. My love and strength to your family.”