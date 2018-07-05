A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of six-year-old Alesha MacPhail on the Isle of Bute.

The schoolgirl was staying with relatives on the island when she was reported missing in the early hours of Monday. Her body was found in woodland near her grandparents’ home by Rothesay hours later.

A male under the age of 18 has been arrested, Police Scotland said on Wednesday, as they appealed for information into the girl’s death.

Officers launched a murder probe following the results of a post-mortem examination on Tuesday. They have not specified how the pupil at Chapelside Primary School in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, died.

The arrest followed a day of police activity at the house on Ardbeg Road where Alesha had been staying.

A team combed the grounds of the property and a black Dacia car was removed on Wednesday afternoon.