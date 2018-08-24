Alex Salmond Sexual Harassment Allegations Are 'Extremely Difficult,' Says Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon has said the allegations of sexual harassment made against her predecessor Alex Salmond have been “extremely difficult” for her to come to terms with.

The Scottish first minister said on Friday she had been aware for “some time” of the investigation into the former SNP leader, but had no role in the process.

Salmond has denied claims made against him and has launched court action to contest the government complaints process.

The Scottish Government confirmed this morning it received two complaints in January this year regarding the former SNP leader and first minister.