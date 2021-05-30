Alex Scott has finally cleared up speculation that she’s set to take over at the helm of A Question Of Sport. In September last year, the former Lioness was linked with a hosting role on the long-running BBC quiz show, replacing departing presenter Sue Barker, who has been with A Question Of Sport since 1997. However, this weekend, Alex has finally set the record straight, insisting she will not be presenting the show after all.

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Alex Scott in 2018

Responding to the rumours, she tweeted: “Just a little note… NO I am NOT taking over from Sue Barker on QOS, who I have also watched for many years and loved. “So on this lovely, fine Saturday, stop with the negative energy and keep it moving please… because I have no involvement in the situation.” Alex signed off the message with a peace sign emoji, and a gif of actor Idris Elba giving a thumbs up.

Just a little note 📝



NO I am “NOT” taking over from Sue Barker on QOS, who I have also watched for many years and loved



So on this lovely, fine Saturday, stop with the negative energy and keep it moving please...because I have no involvement in the situation



Peace ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/u0MPZ0mgBQ — Alex Scott MBE (@AlexScott) May 29, 2021

Sue Barker’s final episode of A Question Of Sport aired on Friday night, with the presenter previously stating: “I’ve absolutely loved my 24 years fronting A Question of Sport, it’s been my dream job. “But I understand the BBC want to take the show in a new direction and I’m sad to say goodbye.”

GOR via Getty Images Sue Barker