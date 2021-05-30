Alex Scott has finally cleared up speculation that she’s set to take over at the helm of A Question Of Sport.
In September last year, the former Lioness was linked with a hosting role on the long-running BBC quiz show, replacing departing presenter Sue Barker, who has been with A Question Of Sport since 1997.
However, this weekend, Alex has finally set the record straight, insisting she will not be presenting the show after all.
Responding to the rumours, she tweeted: “Just a little note… NO I am NOT taking over from Sue Barker on QOS, who I have also watched for many years and loved.
“So on this lovely, fine Saturday, stop with the negative energy and keep it moving please… because I have no involvement in the situation.”
Alex signed off the message with a peace sign emoji, and a gif of actor Idris Elba giving a thumbs up.
Sue Barker’s final episode of A Question Of Sport aired on Friday night, with the presenter previously stating: “I’ve absolutely loved my 24 years fronting A Question of Sport, it’s been my dream job.
“But I understand the BBC want to take the show in a new direction and I’m sad to say goodbye.”
Despite Alex not taking over on A Question Of Sport, sports fans will be seeing a lot more of her on screen in the near future, as she’s just been appointed the new host of the BBC’s Football Focus.
The former Strictly Come Dancing star is the first woman to be appointed a permanent host of Football Focus, saying earlier this month: “When I was a kid, I would never have watched television and thought someone like me could be presenting a programme like Football Focus.
“For the BBC to trust me with this role and allow me to be my true, authentic self means a lot.”