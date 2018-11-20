A Russian man called Alexander Prokopchuk has been tipped as the most likely candidate to run Interpol, the international crime-fighting body known as “the world’s largest police organisation”. The position became vacant after the sudden exit of Meng Hongwei, who resigned in October and is being detained and investigated by Chinese authorities over alleged corruption. But the rumoured appointment has already raised fierce criticism of the Russian government’s abuses of power at home (and abroad), and the impact this could have on freedom of expression. Russia has been at the centre of a number of international scandals in recent years, accused of suppressing the rights of minority groups, human rights abuses, and the illegal annexation of Crimea. More recent high profile controversies include interfering in the 2016 US presidential election, while earlier this year two Russian nationals were accused of the nerve agent poisonings of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury. So here’s what you need to know about Prokopchuk – and what his appointment could mean. What Is Interpol?

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Established in 1923, the politically neutral organisation connects police around the world and counts 194 nations as members. Its aim is to help police to work together across the globe, to fight offences including human trafficking, genocide, cybercrime, child pornography and organised crime. It has an annual budget of €113m (£100m). Who Is Alexander Prokopchuk? Prokopchuk used to head up Russia’s interior ministry, and is now a vice president at Interpol, representing Europe. At the helm of Russia’s National Central Bureau – an office held by every Interpol member state – he is believed to have been responsible for the controversial arrests and harassment of British hedge fund manager Bill Browder and a number of other journalists, businessmen and politicians.

Deeply concerned that General Prokopchuk of Russian interior ministry looks set to become head of Interpol. @TomTugendhat & I have written to Foreign & Home Office here https://t.co/YEUvLrHweJ — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) November 20, 2018