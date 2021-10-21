Ali Harbi Ali Charged With Murder Of Conservative MP David Amess

Ali Harbi Ali, 25, has been charged with the murder of MP David Amess, the Crown Prosecution Service has said.

The Conservative MP for Southend West was fatally stabbed on Friday during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex.

In a statement, Nick Price, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “The CPS has authorised charges against Ali Harbi Ali for the murder of MP Sir David Amess on Friday 15 October 2021.

“We will submit to the court that this murder has a terrorist connection, namely that it had both religious and ideological motivations.

“He has also been charged with the preparation of terrorist acts. This follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Ali are active and that he has a right to a fair trial.”

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday afternoon.

On Monday, Parliament paid tribute to Amess as it was announced that Southend would be granted city status, in recognition of his decades-long campaign for the seaside town to be given the honour.

Matt Jukes, Assistant Commissioner for Specialist Operations at Scotland Yard, said: “Today’s charge is a significant milestone in the case, but the work from my colleagues in the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command will continue apace.”