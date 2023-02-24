Alison Hammond Sets The Record Straight About Engagement Rumours On This Morning

Alison Hammond Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA via Getty Images

Alison Hammond has spoken out amid rumours that she and her partner of around a year and a half, Ben Hawkins, are engaged.

The This Morning presenter revealed last month that she was in a relationship with “someone special”, claiming: “If he wants to pop the question, he can pop away.”

More recently, it was reported that the TV personality and gardener were officially planning to tie the knot, which Alison has now set the record straight about.

At the beginning of Friday’s This Morning, Alison’s co-host Dermot O’Leary offered his congratulations after her recent presenting stint at the Baftas, as well as her rumoured engagement.

“What are you talking about? What’s going on?” she asked, joking: “Cut the music.”

This Morning stars Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Alison later clarified: “It’s fake news babes, I’m not engaged. I’m so sorry.

“I told you that when I’m engaged or getting married, I would be first to tell you and I’d be putting it all over the ’gram and on TikToks. You know what I’m like. I’d do a Reel, you know what I mean. There would be a ring.”

However, she didn’t rule out the idea of getting engaged in the future, insisting it might happen “one day”.

Alison opened up about her relationship last month, revealing she and Ben had been together for 18 months before the media knew about the romance.

“He absolutely worships me and massages my feet every single day. What more do you want?” the former Big Brother housemate shared.