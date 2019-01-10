Alison Hammond Crashes Down A Mountain As She Presents 'This Morning' Ski Segment

Wherever Alison Hammond goes, calamity usually follows, and things were no different as the ‘This Morning’ reporter headed to the French Alps for the show.
Disaster struck the star as she took to the slopes during a live link-up with hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on Thursday’s show.
Despite not actually being able to ski, Alison had been sent to Val d’Isère to present a segment about the winter sports destination.
As the item wrapped up, she told Holly and Phil she was off to enjoy a bit of après-ski, but given her lack of skiing ability, she decided to hitch a lift down the slopes.
After jumping on the back of someone else’s skis, Alison soon came a cropper, crashing to the ground.
Undeterred – but after much laughter – Alison jumped straight back on, only for the same thing to happen again the moment they began to gather some pace.
A stunned Holly and Phil soon descended into giggles, with Holly remarking: “Oh my god, that is hilarious. She’s been wiped out.”
Phillip added: “That had to happen. That was fantastic. It’s worthwhile sticking with her.”
Alison was responsible for many of This Morning’s most remarkable moments in 2018 – most notably the time where she took out a member of the show’s crew while presenting from the show’s floating weather map.
She sent the topless model crashing into Liverpool’s Albert Dock as she attempted to jump across the map, resulting in much hilarity.
‘This Morning’ airs weekdays at 10.30am on ITV.