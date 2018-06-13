All SNP MPs Walk Out During PMQs After Ian Blackford Kicked Out By Speaker

The entire cohort of SNP MPs walked out of the Commons on Wednesday after their Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, was expelled for challenging speaker John Bercow during PMQs.

Blackford was repeatedly told to take his seat after he demanded a vote on the House sitting in private, after Theresa May refused to bring forward emergency legislation on her Brexit plans.

The SNP claim the EU Withdrawal Bill opens the door for a Westminster power grab which takes away from the Scottish Parliament and undermines devolution.

Many are also furious Scottish MPs were given minutes to discuss key Lords amendments on Tuesday night.

Rising to ask a question during the session, Blackford said: “The Prime Minister gave a commitment that she would treat Scotland as a union of equals.

“Yet, last night, she pressed ahead with a power grab in direct opposition to Scotland’s elected parliament.

“The Prime Minister silenced Scotland’s voice, having broken constitutional convention, and plunged Scotland into a constitutional crisis, will the PM now commit to bringing forward emergency legislation so the will of Scottish Parliament can be heard and, more importantly, respected?”

May replied that the Bill ensured a “significant increase in decision-making powers” for Holyrood and that says 80 new powers will “flow direct to Holyrood”.

But MSPs at the Scottish Parliament refused to give their blessing for May’s Bill – something Blackford says has been ignored.

“I really do hope that the people of Scotland listened very carefully to what the PM said,” he said.

“The reality of the situation is that powers enshrined under the Scotland Act in 1998 are being grabbed back by this House.

“It is a power grab and MPs from Scotland were not even given the courtesy of debating it last night.

“It is a democratic outrage.”