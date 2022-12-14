Allies Want To Give Ukraine 'Decisive Edge' In War With Russia, Western Officials Say

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meet in Ukraine's capital Kyiv on November 19, 2022. Handout via Getty Images

Ukraine’s allies are seeking ways to give the country a “decisive edge” to end the war with Russia, Western officials have said.

Officials said the USA wants to help Ukraine end the deadlock “without crossing over into an offensive against Russia”.

They made the comments after US president Joe Biden pledged to prioritise efforts to boost Ukraine’s air defence during a call to president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday.

A Western official told journalists on Wednesday that the USA and UK were focused on Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure.

“We share the same conclusion that we will need to help Ukraine do more on air defence. What exactly that looks like is still being worked out. But I think we should expect more in that area,” they added.

The official went on: “There are a number of Americans in Congress and in the administration interested to look at the trajectory of the conflict and work out what it would take to give Ukraine a decisive edge without crossing over into an offensive against Russia.

“That’s a tricky question but it’s one that people are starting to look at.

“Because the alternative, which is fundamentally to let things grind on as they are, that’s not attractive either. So that’s work that’s going on in the US and with key NATO allies.

“It hasn’t reached a conclusion yet. But it is something that we look at very carefully.”

Asked how Ukraine could be given the decisive edge without the conflict escalating and if the USA and UK had red lines in terms of how much land Ukraine should regain, the official replied: “We don’t really have red lines and never have had from the start of that conflict

“It is for the Ukrainians to judge how much is enough as it were. And we’ve been clear, the Americans have been clear, that we will support them in that.”

They said Ukraine had been forced to be reactive and suggested they could look at equipment to help them preempt what Russia might do.

“All these things are under consideration, but no decision has been reached,” they added.

“I think the envelope is anything short of attacks on Russian soil, other than those that are directly engaged in the fighting in Ukraine. That’s where I would think the envelope lies.”

Biden is widely expected to approve sending a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine to help shoot down incoming missiles.

The Ukrainian president has aso asked G7 allies including Britain to go further by supplying long-range missiles that could be used in deadly attacks.

Zelenskyy urged allies during a G7 meeting on Monday for long-range modern tanks, artillery and long-range missiles.

“The more effective we are with such weapons the shorter the Russian aggression will be,” he told them.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson has called for the UK to supply Kyiv with long-range missiles to “bring the war to an end as soon as possible”.

But Downing Street said the weaponry currently being supplied to Ukraine is “for use in Ukraine to enable it to defend itself against the illegal invasion”.