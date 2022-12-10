Ukraine War: Iranian Military Support For Russia 'Likely To Grow', Says UK Intelligence

Ukrainian army soldiers on the front line in Donbass, Ukraine. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Iranian support for Russia’s war in Ukraine is “likely to grow” in the months ahead, according to UK intelligence.

In their latest update on the conflict, the ministry of defence (MoD) said Iran has become one of Vladimir Putin’s “top military backers” since it invaded its neighbour in February.

Moscow needs to replenish its stocks of ballistic missiles so it can continue to target Ukraine’s critical national infrastructure, the MoD said.

And in return for Iran’s backing, Russia is providing the country’s regime with “an unprecedented level of military and technical support that is transforming their defence relationship”.

“Iran’s support to the Russian military is likely to grow in the coming months: Russia is attempting to obtain more weapons, including hundreds of ballistic missiles.

According to the UK, Russia is running low on short-range ballistic missiles, which can hit targets up to 500km away.

“If Russia succeeds in bringing a large number of Iranian ballistic missiles into service, it will likely use them to continue and expand its campaign of strikes against Ukraine’s critical national infrastructure,” the MoD said.