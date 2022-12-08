'Spread The Love': Ukrainian MP Asks Brits To Send Gifts To Children Of War This Christmas

Local children who survived the Russian occupation of the village on November 29, 2022 in Borozenske, Kherson Oblast, Ukraine. And Kira Rudik, leader of the opposition liberal Golos party. Getty / Golos Party

A Ukrainian MP has called on Brits to “spread the love” this Christmas by sending clothes and presents to the children of war.

Kira Rudik said many Ukrainian children will be without their fathers this Christmas while they are fighting on the frontline in the war against Russia.

Advertisement

The leader of the opposition liberal Golos party also thanked the British public for all their support since Russia’s invasion in February, in an exclusive interview with HuffPost UK.

She said: “Every single time you hear something good happening in Ukraine, us fighting back, getting our territories, everybody who supported us should look in the mirror and say ‘we did well’.

“I’m thankful for that because without your help, guys, we will not be able to get through.”

She said many children had lost parents during the war, adding: “This winter we’ll need lots of warm clothes for people and as every country at war creates so-called ‘children of war’ – we will need presents for kids.

“This is probably a good way to spread the love to the ones who need it the most right now.”

Christmas will be like no other for most Ukrainian families this year following nine months of fighting.

Advertisement

Ukraine’s critical infrastructure has been devastated by Russian attacks leaving thousands without water, power and shelter this winter.

For centuries Ukrainians have celebrated Christmas on January 7, the date on which Jesus was born, according to the Julian calendar.

However, the Orthodox church of Ukraine is allowing its congregations for the first time to celebrate Christmas on December 25, in a move away from Russia and towards the west.

“We will try to make it easier on the families and provide this unity, we are all standing together, knowing that we are all feeling it,” Rudik said.

She added: “Of course it will be hard because people will be without their basic needs or means of comfort, without electricity.

Advertisement

“But we will all wish for the same thing this Christmas, we will wish to win this war, for war to be over and for everybody who is fighting to return safely home.

“This is where we stand united and this will be very uplifting even for those who have to spend it without their loved ones.”

Rudik, who was on a visit to the UK, is pushing for billions of pounds worth of seized Russian assets to be poured into Ukraine’s reconstruction.

She also had a message for prime minister Rishi Sunak, saying: “His two predecessors publicly confirmed that they support the initiative of using Russian assets to support Ukraine and cover the expenses that the UK has.

“We didn’t get the chance to ask him directly, but we will find a way to put him on the spot on that.

Advertisement

“And we do hope that he will continue to support this matter in the same way he continues on support Ukraine policy - we really do appreciate that.”