In a recent study, 48% of Brits picked out the wrong symbol when asked to pick out one that signifies recyclable packaging, according to a new report from Which? magazine.

The majority of the survey’s respondents also pushed for more clarity, with 88% saying that packaging should always be clearly labelled with recycling information in supermarkets.

When shown The Green Dot (pictured below), respondents said that they believed it meant that the packaging was recyclable. It actually means that the manufacturer has paid into a scheme that supports recyclable packaging. It doesn’t necessarily mean the packaging is recyclable at all.