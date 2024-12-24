21 Alternative Christmas Songs To Freshen Up Your Festive Playlist

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter have all made our Alternative Christmas Playlist this year Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock/MediaPunch/Netflix

There comes a point every festive season when it suddenly dawns on you that if you hear the same old Christmas songs one more time you are going to run for the hills.

Yes, we’ll admit to getting those lovely nostalgia pangs when we first hear those opening bars of Merry Christmas Everyone or I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday at the beginning of December, but after weeks of it, it can start to take its toll.

So, whatever your plans are this Christmas, we’ve provided a handful of festive alternatives for anyone hoping to inject a little extra sparkle to their playlists, without having to resort to the dusty old favourites we’ve been suffering through every winter since time began.

You can forget about Shakin’ Stevens, Chris Rea and even The Pogues – here are 18 lesser-known tracks guaranteed to help bring along some extra holiday cheer, including festive bangers from big-name artists like Ariana Grande, Kylie Minogue, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter and even the queen of Christmas herself Mariah Carey that haven’t quite crossed over to the mainstream…

1. Kylie Minogue and Dannii Minogue – 100 Degrees

100 Degrees was undoubtedly the most memorable – and dance-able! – offering from Kylie Minogue’s 2015 Christmas collection.

This original track might not immediately fill you with Christmas spirit (there’s neither a sleigh bell nor a reference to Santa in sight), but this disco-infused bop is guaranteed to get the whole family up twirling around the living room. Yes, even your dad.

2. Dragonette – Merry Xmas (Says Your Text Message)

Potentially the only Christmas song you’re likely to listen to with the lyric “thanks a lot, but fuck you”.

Obviously, this cheeky (and NSFW!) offering might not exactly be one to put on full blast while your nan makes her annual Christmas visit, but it’s still a catchy ode to dumping someone on Boxing Day, which makes a welcome change from those artists who just rhyme “festive cheer” with “last all year” and hope for the best.

3. Lady Gaga and Space Cowboy – Christmas Tree

Long before A Star Is Born, her Oscar win and, indeed, the A Night Of Piano And Jazz era, Lady Gaga was best known for putting out synth-heavy pop ditties like this Christmassy offering, Christmas Tree.

Although it references traditional tracks like Deck The Halls and Little Drummer Boy throughout, lyrics like “take off my stockings we’re out spreading Christmas cheer” suggest this isn’t one to put on while the family tucks into their turkey.

Gaga even revisited the song herself during her 2024 Carpool Karaoke special.

4. Ariana Grande – Wit It This Christmas

You’re probably already familiar with Ariana Grande’s latterday Christmas classic Santa Tell Me, which even hit the top 10 for the first time in 2024, but what you might not realise is that the Wicked star actually has a plethora of festive tunes to her name.

In 2015, shortly before unveiling her Dangerous Woman album, Ariana released an entire Christmas EP, titled Christmas & Chill, latterly described by Vulture as a “surreal six-song compendium detailing the specific ways in which Christmas sexually arouses her”.

They’re not wrong either, and Wit It This Christmas is probably the best example of this. Ariana sets the tone early on with the line “are you down for some of these milk and cookies?”, and it doesn’t get any more subtle as it goes on. It’s a lot of fun, and as it’s written by the same team behind most of her Thank U Next album, it’s also hugely listenable.

5. Sabrina Carpenter – Buy Me Presents

Sabrina Carpenter’s festive EP Fruitcake got a real boost in 2024 thanks to the release of the Netflix special A Nonsense Christmas, which came at the end of a huge year for the US singer.

And while the Christmas remake of Nonsense is the song that got the most love when it came to streams and chart positions (understandably so!), we have to take a moment to shout out Buy Me Presents, an upbeat bop that sums up everything that’s helped turn Sabrina into a pop juggernaut this past year.

6. Kacey Musgraves and Troye Sivan – Glittery

We love an all-guns-blazing chaotic Christmas tune like Elton John’s Step Into Christmas or Kelly Clarkson’s Underneath The Tree as much as anyone, but sometimes it’s nice to have something a bit more slowed-down and subdued to enjoy at this time of the year.

Country queen Kacey Musgraves’ duet with Troye Sivan is a twinkly ballad that’s also unapologetically mushy, but these two stars manage to pull it off, and Glittery manages to warm you up from the inside out like a good glass of mulled wine.

7. Sia – Santa’s Coming For Us

Given that she’s more closely associated with ethereal and powerful ballads like Alive, Chandelier and The Greatest, Sia tried something new in 2017 and released an album of entirely new Christmas tunes.

Lead single Santa’s Coming For Us features enough lyrical festive clichés that you immediately feel like you’ve been listening to it for the last 30 years, but the production is also contemporary enough (and the delivery quintessentially Sia enough) to keep it sounding fresh.

8. Gwen Stefani – Secret Santa

Sometimes you have to call a spade a spade, and more often than not, a Christmas re-release can feel more motivated by those December royalties than the festive spirit, and we have to admit that was the impression we got when Gwen Stefani announced the deluxe edition of her album You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

We’re glad she did, though, because the new version included Secret Santa, a 1960s girl group throwback that definitely stands up to repeated listens.

There’s just something about a Gwen Stefani ballad (whether it’s No Doubt’s Don’t Speak or the just-gets-better-with-age Love Angel Music Baby cut Cool), and Secret Santa is a worthy addition to her back catalogue.

9. Bonnie McKee – California Winter

Bonnie McKee is responsible for co-penning some of the most memorable tracks by artists like Katy Perry, Britney Spears and Rita Ora, so it’s no surprise that her own Yuletide output is a total earworm.

10. The Weather Girls – Dear Santa (Bring Me A Man)

Rumour has it, the phrase “camp as Christmas” didn’t actually come to be until the year 1983, when this wonderful song burst onto the scene.

As if the ultimate Christmas throwback wasn’t joyous enough, it opens with the expression: “We’re your Weather Girls... and have we got holiday news for you!”

Now that’s brand awareness.

After a couple of generous snowballs, we defy you to stay on the sofa when the beat kicks in on this song during that Christmas afternoon lull.

11. Mariah Carey – Oh Santa!

Listen, we’re not going to sit here and pretend Oh Santa! is as good as All I Want For Christmas Is You, because it isn’t. But if we judged every song by that criteria, we’d be left with about four to listen to all year around, wouldn’t we?

If you want a bit of Mariah this festive season but you’re scared of what you’ll do if you have to hear All I Want For Christmas Is You even one more time, then this is the song for you.

And to take things up about 20 additional festive notches, check out the 2020 remix featuring Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson.

12. Carly Rae Jepsen – It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries

Carly Rae Jepsen’s version of Wham!’s Last Christmas has been on our playlist for a good few years now, so we were over the moon in 2020 when she finally unveiled her first original festive tune.

It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries is a celebration of those dysfunctional gatherings so many of us suffer through when it comes to putting together groups of extended family members.

And while the lyrics about uncles “talking politics” and cousins questioning “if Santa’s a lie” might seem like the stuff of Yuletide nightmares, the synth-y production make sure you’re dancing through till Boxing Day.

13. Lil Nas X – Holiday

Holiday performed modestly when it was released in 2020, peaking just outside the UK top 20. However, since then, Lil Nas X has had huge success with his chart-topping hit Montero (Call Me By Your Name) as well as his debut album, so we’ll be curious to see if his festive offering slides any further up the charts in the coming years.

This festive ditty is pretty much everything you’d expect from a Lil Nas X-mas track (see what we did there?), with blink-and-you’ll-miss-’em sex references interspersed with cheeky plays on festive tropes.

Oh, and the video is a total feast for the eyes, too.

14. Tegan And Sara – Make You Mine This Season

Originally included on the soundtrack to the festive rom-com Happiest Season, Make You Mine This Season instantly became a fave of ours when it was released in 2020, so we’re happy it’s finally the time of year to get it back in rotation.

The Tegan And Sara track is a rare Christmas song that explicitly references a same-sex relationship – but more than that, it’s just a really heartwarming listen that’ll make you want to slip into your festive jammies and sip something hot in front of the fireplace.

15. Spice Girls – Christmas Wrapping

Disappointingly, the Spice Girls never released an original Christmas song during their time together, which is a shame as this perfect mix of Spice Girls attitude and festive fun (which was used as the B-side to their Christmas number one Goodbye) is an absolute gem (if you’ll pardon the GEM reference).

16. RuPaul – Hey Sis, It’s Christmas

If you’re a fan of RuPaul’s musical output but prefer to have the usual lyrics about “walking the runway”, “stomping the runway” and “bringing it to the runway” swapped out for some Christmas references, then this will have you “yassss”-ing along all the way through until Boxing Day.

17. Girls Aloud – Not Tonight Santa

This original Christmas tune from Girls Aloud was never released as a single, which we think is a real shame as it really has the potential to have been a modern classic, mixing the girl band’s signature pop perfection and attitude the girl group and putting a bit of a festive slant on it.

Not Tonight Santa actually formed part of a string of festive songs recorded by Girls Aloud, which also included covers of Jingle Bell Rock, Merry Xmas Everybody and I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday.

18. Hurts – All I Want For Christmas Is New Year’s Day

Truly an anthem for anyone who just wants the festive period to hurry up and be over, a quick blast of this moody offering from Hurts should really let everyone in the vicinity know how you’re feeling.

19. Bleachers – Merry Christmas, Please Don’t Call

Similarly, Bleachers’ new release for 2024 sums up the loneliness and heartbreak that some of us can feel at Christmas with a lot more pep in its step than the likes of Mariah Carey and Wham!.

Merry Christmas, Please Don’t Call sums up that morose feeling many of us experience when a relationship breaks down around the holidays, and while it won’t exactly have you shaking your belly like a bowl full of jelly, it might earn you cool points when it comes on during your festive playlist.

20. Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme – Looking At The Lights

We’ve been obsessed with this song ever since we heard Jinkx and DeLa sing it during their annual holiday show in 2021, and we now break it out every year.

It’s no secret that musical releases from Drag Race alum can be a little hit and miss (to put it mildly), but Looking At The Lights is a truly beautiful song about the importance of connection over the festive season, at what can be a difficult time of year for so many of us.

21. John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John – I Think You Might Like It

And then... there’s this.

No, it isn’t exactly a departure from the usual cheesiness we’re subjected to on the usual radio stations around Christmas (in fact, compared to this, even Wombling Merry Christmas sounds edgy).

But Christmas isn’t about the cool or cutting edge, it’s about the naff, the over the top and the completely ridiculous, and what could fit the bill more than watching John Travolta flying a plane to see Olivia Newton-John accompanied by a line-dance-friendly festive tune?

