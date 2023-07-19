Always Sleepy After Lunch? We've Got Great News For You

ozgurdonmaz via Getty Images

If you’re trying to make positive changes for your health, it can be a little hard to know where to start.

Diet, exercise, and supplement advice can be overwhelming and sometimes contradictory (think of the recent Diet Coke cancer scare, which was disproved by the same parent organisation that leaked the initial link).

But doctor Michael Mosley recently shared 16 straightforward, fuss-free steps you can take to boost your overall health with the Times. So, we thought we’d share the pro-approved tips (good news: they’re very pro-napper).



The steps include:

Drink one to three cups of coffee a day – everyone’s favourite morning bevvie could be brimming with anti-inflammatory compounds;

Stand up for a couple of minutes every hour. Mosley’s advice is in keeping with studies which link a sedentary lifestyle with decreased heart and brain health;

Take some deep breaths. The doctor says this can reduce stress and may even soothe pain;

Chow down on some salmon. Mosley recommends eating oily fish twice a week, because they’re loaded with heart-healthy omega-3 acids

Nap after lunch when you can – a little sleep has been shown to be good for your heart health, and the doctor recommends taking a siesta after lunch for 20-30 minutes;

Do squats and push-ups on the daily. And no, you don’t have to push yourself incredibly far – the doctor says that just two minutes a day can help to maintain your muscle mass, which starts to dip as you age;

Hang around in nature for a few hours a week, because it’s incredibly good for your mental health;

Mosley really DOES think an apple a day keeps the doctor away. They’re packed with flavonoids, especially when unpeeled;

Take a leaf out of the three bears’ book and go for a walk within the first two hours of waking up. Seeing bright natural light when you get up can help to regulate your body clock;

Turn your shower to cold for the last ten seconds, because the cool water could be good for your heart and immune health;

Singing for five minutes a day could improve your mood and lower your anxiety;

Stand on one leg while you’re brushing your teeth – this could improve your balance;

Eat kefir, sauerkraut, or kimchi on the daily to boost your gut bacteria;

Have five houseplants in a room to absorb carbon dioxide and boost your mood;

Dance for up to ten minutes a day, as he says that having a boogie can be a more effective workout than more usual workout routines;

Set an alarm, and then when it goes off, take ten mindful minutes to appreciate the world around you.